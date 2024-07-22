Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British tourist has died after “losing consciousness” while swimming off a Greek island in the intense heat.

The 66-year-old died while swimming near to Achladies beach on the Greek island of Skiathos. She lost consciousness due to intense heat and died shortly after the incident on Friday (19 July).

She was given CPR and taken to Skiathos Health Centre seven minutes away from the beach, but medics were not able to save her life. According to local media she will be taken to the coastal city of Volos for an autopsy, the Mirror reports.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We have offered consular support to the friends of a British woman who has died in Greece." CNN Greece reported she lost consciousness in the water before being found by a lifeguard, and said her condition was likely due to intense heat in the area.

A British tourist has died after “losing consciousness” while swimming off a Greek island in the intense heat. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

An Excessive Heat Warning had been issued by the Hellenic National Meteorological Service due to several days of high temperatures, and tourists have been urged by authorities to take precautions following a number of deaths related to the extreme heat.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said: "We appeal to the public to be particularly careful as over the next few days there is a very high risk of the outbreak of serious wildfires. Even one spark can cause a major catastrophe." Multiple heatwaves have hit Southern Europe this summer with Spain, Greece and Italy affected, seeing highs of 40C.

The incident has come just days after a British man tragically drowned in Lake Como while on holiday in Italy with his girlfriend. The 22-year-old student and his partner rented a boat but struggled to swim back to it after taking it out on the water. Strong winds pushed the boat far out off the coast of Menaggio, four miles north of their hotel in Tremezzina.

The couple then had to try and reach the boat in the choppy waters. The young woman, 19, lost sight of her boyfriend before he drowned. She was rescued by a passing boat when those onboard spotted her struggling in the water.