A two-month-old baby has died and her dad injured after rocks fell on them on a popular tourist beach in Spain.

The tragedy happened at Es Copinyar beach on the popular Balearic holiday island of Formentera. Local reports said it happened as the youngster's dad got up to put a dummy in his daughter's mouth.

The little girl was initially transferred to a local hospital before being airlifted to Can Misses Hospital in neighbouring Ibiza where she lost her fight for life. Her father, 33, was taken to Formentera Hospital with 'minor' injuries.

The tragic incident occurred at around 12.20pm local time on Thursday (18 July). Local police cordoned off the area.

The baby girl's mum was not present at the time. Locals who included health workers tried to revive her at the scene before help arrived. A large rock is understood to have fallen on the baby's back.

An investigation is now underway into the incident. The victims are Spanish. Psychological support has been made available by the health service.

The area where the tragedy took place is located at the southern end of Migjorn beach and is a spot renowned for its natural beauty, with sandy shores and a picturesque view.