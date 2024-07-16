Greece Crete: British woman, 47, killed on Greek island in front of family after car smashes into group as they walked along road
The 47-year-old was out for a walk in the town of Chania in Crete when a car ploughed into their group. The driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into the woman and her 54-year-old sister-in-law as a result.
The victim suffered an injury to the head and was rushed to a hospital in the nearby town of Rethmino. She died there a few hours later.
Her sister-in-law survived the crash, but suffered cuts and bruises to her arms and legs, the Sun reported. The incident happened around 7.30pm on Friday (12 July) and Hellenic Police are currently investigating.
The car ended up in a field with one image of the scene showing a damaged silver Peugeot next to an olive tree. The name of the victim has not yet been revealed.
This is the latest incident in Greece involving a British tourist. A 23-year-old British tourist died after falling “head-first” off a hotel balcony on the Greek island of Zante. on Wednesday 10 July. According to the Zakynthos Police Department, the man had stepped on to the handrail as he tried to get off of a hotel balcony. He then lost his balance and fell around five feet head-first.
