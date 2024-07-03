Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greece has been rocked by blazing wildfires with holidaymakers forced to evacuated hotels - how safe is it to visit the holiday destination?

Numerous wildfires started at the weekend in Greece due to the hot, windy weather affecting most of the country. Hundreds of tourists and locals were evacuated on the Greek island of Kos on Monday night (July 1) as firefighters battled a large wildfire.

As the wildfire reached the seaside village of Kardamaina overnight, people took refuge in a sports centre and other venues, Christos Efstratiou, deputy governor for the Dodecanese islands, told Reuters. According to Mr Efstratiou said that the wildfire had abated by Tuesday morning (2 July), letting people return, and there was no damage to buildings.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said: “It is a summer which is expected to be particularly dangerous [for wildfires]... the most difficult times are still ahead of us.” Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s climate crisis and civil protection minister, issued an emergency warning late on Sunday (June 30). Warnings were also issued for the island of Chios.

Greece has been rocked by blazing wildfires with holidaymakers forced to evacuated hotels - how safe is it to visit the holiday destination? (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Is it safe to travel to Greece?

The UK’s Foreign Office has the following generic advice about wildfires in Greece on its website. It says there is a high risk of wildfires between April and October, and wildfires can be highly dangerous and unpredictable.

The Foreign Office adds that the situation can change quickly. To avoid starting wildfires:

leave no litter, especially not glass which is known to start fires

make sure cigarettes are properly extinguished

do not light barbecues

Causing a wildfire or a forest fire is a criminal offence in Greece — even if unintentional. If you see a fire, call the emergency services on 112. Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires. You can follow @112Greece for official updates, follow the guidance of the emergency services, call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger or contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK.

Holidaymakers can also register for alerts from the Greek government’s emergency communication service (in Greek). Here is how you can register for alerts:

for iPhones, go to Settings > Notifications and enable the ‘Emergency Alerts’ option at the bottom.

for Android 11 and higher, go to Settings > Notifications > Advanced Settings > Wireless Emergency Alerts.

for Samsung devices go to Settings > Apps > Messages > Notifications > Emergency Notifications and enable the ‘Emergency Alerts’ option.

Which Greek islands are not affected by the wildfires?