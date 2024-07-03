Wildfires in Kos 2024: Holidaymakers forced to sleep in parks and football stadiums after evacuated from hotels as fires rip through holiday hotspot
Holidaymakers were evacuated from their hotels as over 100 firefighters fought a blaze on the island which started on the afternoon of Monday 1 July. Emergency alerts were issued as clouds of smoke billowed over resorts. People were relocated to parks, schools and a football stadium.
One holidaymaker said there were around 2,000 people in the stadium and only two toilets which eventually both stopped working. Another said people were jumping in cars, buses and bikes to be taken to safety.
The fire broke out in the south of the island with the area around Kardamena seemingly the worst affected as people were asked to move closer to the nearby town of Antimachia. Tourists on the island reported being left with little information as they were taken to shelter overnight by coach.
Holiday operators told tourists they were waiting on further information from authorities before they could advise customers. It is understood the majority of people were allowed to return to their hotels and resorts in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2 July) but have been told to avoid the area of Kardamena while the fires are brought under control.
One Welsh holiday maker named Rebecca who has been staying on the island with friends said that once they received a more severe alert to vacate the area on Monday evening people became "hysterical". Alicia Williams was also evacuated in Kos with her husband Adam to a nearby football stadium. She told WalesOnline: "We eventually got asked to go into the stadium grounds. It was very hectic and it filled up quite quickly. The local people and army were very organised bringing water, food and blankets for children. There were around 2,000 people in the stadium and only two toilets which eventually both stopped working. The one toilet was a cubicle without any curtain or door so it was not very dignified.
"It has been quite a frightening experience as we were unsure if we would be moved to safety in time. Our family and friends at home were worried for our safety also and could not get any straight answers from our tour operator. On top of panic there was the stress of not knowing what was going to happen and complete lack of communication and reassurance from our tour providers side."
Christos Efstratiou, deputy governor for the Dodecanese islands, said the intensity of the fire had eased by Tuesday morning, allowing some people to return to their homes and hotels. More than 100 firefighters, helped by a helicopter, were still tackling the blaze on Tuesday to stop it flaring up again, officials said.
