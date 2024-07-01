People evacuated as firefighters tackle wildfires on popular Greek islands of Chios and Kos
Greece’s prime minister warned of a dangerous summer ahead and said people’s help was essential in limiting the impact of wildfires.
In the Metohi area of western Chios, emergency services ordered evacuations, directing residents to a nearby beach. On Kos, further south in the Aegean, the fire department reported that 20 firefighters, a helicopter, and volunteers were combating a brush fire in the island's centre.
Kos is increasingly popular among British tourists as it boasts beautiful beaches and historic sites like the Asclepion, with Kos frequently being included in their travel packages.
According to authorities, these fires follow the containment of two large forest fires near Athens, which had been exacerbated by strong winds on Sunday (June 30).
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during a cabinet meeting on Monday: “We have had an exceptionally difficult June regarding weather conditions, with high levels of drought and unusually strong winds for this season.”
He predicted that this year’s summer “is predicted to be particularly dangerous” for wildfires. Mitsotakis highlighted the effectiveness of drones in the early warning system for wildfires and praised improved coordination between authorities and volunteer firefighters for reducing fire damage so far.
He said: “We are entering the tough core of the anti-fire period, and this will certainly not be won without the help of the public as well, particularly in the field of prevention.
Hot, dry weather and strong winds fuelled fires in Greece and Turkey last month. This summer is expected to be particularly prone to wildfires after an unusually mild, dry winter. Last year, extensive wildfires in Greece resulted in over 20 deaths.
