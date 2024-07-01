Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Foreign Office has issued new travel advice for anyone heading to Italy as they could face a growing threat.

Officials have updated an alert for people going to the Trentino region. The Foreign Office advised people to read an Italian website before going to familiarise themselves with safety advice.

It says: “If you are planning on hiking in the Trentino region, read what to do if you see a brown bear." Trentino.com said: "Bears usually avoid contact with humans because they perceive them as a danger. However, if you are visiting an area where they are native, it is important to know what to do in case of an encounter."

It adds: "Check weather forecasts and conditions and make sure you're properly equipped for the worst-case scenario with items such as a map, compass, GPS and telecommunication equipment. Risks are greater if you undertake any activity alone. You may want to hire a guide for expert advice. Always leave copies of your itinerary with someone."