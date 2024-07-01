Holidays to Italy 2024: Foreign Office issues new travel advice ahead of summer over safety fears for UK holidaymakers
Officials have updated an alert for people going to the Trentino region. The Foreign Office advised people to read an Italian website before going to familiarise themselves with safety advice.
It says: “If you are planning on hiking in the Trentino region, read what to do if you see a brown bear." Trentino.com said: "Bears usually avoid contact with humans because they perceive them as a danger. However, if you are visiting an area where they are native, it is important to know what to do in case of an encounter."
It adds: "Check weather forecasts and conditions and make sure you're properly equipped for the worst-case scenario with items such as a map, compass, GPS and telecommunication equipment. Risks are greater if you undertake any activity alone. You may want to hire a guide for expert advice. Always leave copies of your itinerary with someone."
Earlier this year the Italian authorities were hit by controversy because it planned to destroy eight of the bears every year following attacks on people. Roberto Failoni, the member of Trentino's government responsible for its forests. said at the time: "We want to put the brakes on the growth of the bear population, to guarantee the safety of people."
