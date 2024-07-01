Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Foreign Office has issued a warning to those planning travel to France ahead of the Olympic Games.

The advice on government's website has been updated, indicating problems with air traffic control and strikes. Strikes are predicted to continue till September on some public transport systems.

The Foreign Office stated: "Throughout June, planned industrial action by port worker and air traffic control unions is expected to disrupt some ferry routes and flights across France, with some routes and flights diverted or cancelled. Check your operator's advice before travelling, including where you are taking connecting flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Until September, possible industrial action may cause disruption on the Paris public transport system (RATP). Check the RATP website for live service updates."

The Foreign Office has issued a warning to those planning travel to France ahead of the Olympic Games. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Visitors who are attending the Olympics and holidaymakers planning to travel during the 17-day event have also been warned about transport, entry restrictions, staying safe and purchasing tickets to the Games in detailed advice published by the Foreign Office. The Olympics are taking place in Paris between July 26 and August 11, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 28 to September 8. Anyone travelling to Paris during this period has been urged to abide by France's entry requirements, which includes a 90-day visa-free limit on stays inside the Schengen area.

The Foreign Office has urged all travellers to take out travel insurance and ensure this covers any planned activities, and to make sure you have the appropriate health cover abroad before travelling. The advice reads: "Transport routes around Paris and other venues will be busy during the Olympics and Paralympics. Airports and mainline train stations will also be busier than usual. Local authorities may ask you to enter or leave venues using specific routes. Make sure you: plan your journey [and] leave plenty of time to reach your destination."

Anyone planning to buy tickets to the Olympic or Paralympic Games has been told only to buy tickets from the official provider. Tickets will usually be digital and available to download from the official website after booking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad