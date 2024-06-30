Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One person has died and five injured after gunmen opened fire at a wedding celebration in France.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 30 June), broadcaster France Info reported, citing investigators. One young man was killed and five other victims were injured, some of them critically.

A pregnant woman was slightly injured and suffered from shock, the local newspaper Le Républicain Lorrain reported. When the emergency services arrived, the shooters had already fled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 100 people were celebrating in a banquet hall in the town of Thionville in the region of Lorraine near the German and Luxembourg borders when three masked attackers opened fire with two assault rifles and a shotgun, the France Info report said.

One person has died and five injured after gunmen opened fire at a wedding celebration in France. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

France Info report added that the shooters arrived in an off-road vehicle at around 1 am on Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday) and initially shot at three people outside the ballroom, where members of the Turkish community were celebrating a wedding. They then reportedly fired at two people at the entrance and fled in their vehicle.