Travel advice: Warning to UK holidaymakers as 'bracelet scam' sweeping across Europe in popular hotspots including Italy and France
A travel expert has warned holidaymakers to be hyper-aware of the possible scam at all times - especially when they are in busy areas. Popular places for criminals to target include attractions such as the Colosseum in Rome or the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Pickpockets will place a bracelet on a person's wrist to distract them as an accomplice steals their items. Jessica Dante, travel expert and founder of Love and London, told The Express: "We’ve all heard about the rose or flower scam where you can be interrupted at a restaurant by a scammer who will hand you or your loved one a flower all while using it as a distraction to pickpocket you.
"But another scam popular in European cities uses the same principle but the scammer will try and put a bracelet around your wrist. Couples need to be more cautious as the scammer plays on romantic emotions by making one partner feel obliged to engage and not dismiss the romantic gesture out of hurting their partner's feelings.”
She added: "But the bracelet scam is just another rogue to distract and steal your belongings, as people are wise to the rose scam tactic. So, it's best to steer clear and decline on the spot. If you want to validate your relationship, do it on your own accord and terms by going into a shop and picking out a bracelet together."
Travellers shared their own experiences of the scam on Reddit. One user said: "At the base of Sacre Coeur, I was accosted and grabbed by three men attempting to put a bracelet on me in spring 2012.
“I had to wriggle out of it and I ran from them as fast as I could. I said no three times thinking they were normal sellers and I was being respectful and on the third time they grabbed me."
