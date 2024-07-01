Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK holidaymakers travelling to cities in Europe this summer have been warned about a bracelet scam which is sweeping across the continent.

A travel expert has warned holidaymakers to be hyper-aware of the possible scam at all times - especially when they are in busy areas. Popular places for criminals to target include attractions such as the Colosseum in Rome or the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Pickpockets will place a bracelet on a person's wrist to distract them as an accomplice steals their items. Jessica Dante, travel expert and founder of Love and London, told The Express: "We’ve all heard about the rose or flower scam where you can be interrupted at a restaurant by a scammer who will hand you or your loved one a flower all while using it as a distraction to pickpocket you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK holidaymakers travelling to cities in Europe this summer have been warned about a bracelet scam which is sweeping across the continent. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But another scam popular in European cities uses the same principle but the scammer will try and put a bracelet around your wrist. Couples need to be more cautious as the scammer plays on romantic emotions by making one partner feel obliged to engage and not dismiss the romantic gesture out of hurting their partner's feelings.”

She added: "But the bracelet scam is just another rogue to distract and steal your belongings, as people are wise to the rose scam tactic. So, it's best to steer clear and decline on the spot. If you want to validate your relationship, do it on your own accord and terms by going into a shop and picking out a bracelet together."

Travellers shared their own experiences of the scam on Reddit. One user said: "At the base of Sacre Coeur, I was accosted and grabbed by three men attempting to put a bracelet on me in spring 2012.