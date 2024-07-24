Extreme eater, aged 24, dies during livestream video of 10-hour chicken, seafood and chocolate cake food binge
Pan Xiaoting, from China, died last week from a suspected stomach tear which occurred while she was eating 10kg (22lbs) of food, including chicken, seafood and chocolate cake.
The influencer, who was morbidly obese, was broadcasting a 10-hour extreme eating session which was been watched by thousands when she suddenly died. An autopsy was carried out, and results revealed that her stomach had become severely deformed and filled with undigested food. This suggested that her stomach could have burst which led to stomach acid and food leaking into her abdomen.
Xiaoting became famous in her native China for her Mukbang live streams. Mukbang is a trend where someone consumes large quantities of food while chatting to their fans. The genre became popular in South Korea in the early 2010s, and has become a global trend since the mid-2010s. She weighed more than 47 stone.
China has such an all-out ban on mukbang videos, but people like Xiaoting who still want to do this get around the ban by live-streaming their binges. She collapsed while recording a 10-hour food binge on Sunday July 14. Shocked viewers reportedly tried to provide remote help, but the incident proved to be fatal.
It came after she was said to be hospitalized with stomach bleeding, but it’s not clear how long ago she was discharged. When she died, most of the food she had eaten during her binge had not been digested yet and was sitting in her stomach.
There are no further details of Xiaoting’s have yet been released, but there are several ways in which consuming huge quantities of food non-stop could kill someone.
Eating an extremely large quantity of food can cause the stomach to rupture or tear due to excessive stretching. It can also lead the stomach to expand and become distended, which can then compress surrounding blood vessels and put pressure on the heart and this then increases the risk of cardiac arrest.
It can also cause a severe electrolyte imbalance, which happens when you have too much or not enough of certain minerals in your body, which can cause severe cardiac effects.
