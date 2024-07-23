Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An influencer who was named ‘the most beautiful biker’ has been killed while riding her motorbike during a holiday in Turkey.

Tatyana Ozolina, who is known as MotoTanya to her eight million social media followers, was riding between Mugla, a city in southwestern Turkey and the popular resort of Bodrum when the crash occurred.

Local reports have said the influencer, who was Brazilian and thought to be 38 years old, died at the scene of the accident before paramedics arrived. It’s said that she “lost control” of her red BMW motorbike and it collided with a truck near the district of Milas.

A local Turkish biker who was riding with her, called Onur Obut, survived the accident but suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital. Local news have also said that a third biker who was at the scene was not injured in the collision.

Ozolina had been named Russia's “most beautiful biker” and had around five million followers on TikTok, two million subscribers on YouTube, and also 973,000 followers on Instagram.

Her final posts on her social media platforms was a short clip from the Greek-Turkish border. As a Russian, she was recently refused entry in to the European Union at the Greek border due to Vladimir Putin's ongoing war against Ukraine.

In the post, she spoke about her intention to go to Turkey instead: “I was upset that I didn't get to ride in Europe, but not too much, because I knew that this could happen. So I go on, to conquer the beautiful, warm and hospitable Turkey.”

In a tribute, Andrei Ivanov, head of the MotoMoscow Association, said she was “admired” by many: “MotoTanya is not with us anymore, she had a bright and beautiful life, millions of people followed her. Perhaps there is not a single motorcyclist in the country who was indifferent to Tatyana.

“She was adored, envied, admired, copied, awarded as a top blogger and, at the same time, discussed and slandered. Now all that remains is her memory. Sleep well.'”

Ozolina won the title of Motoblogger of the Year in 2023 and Travel Blogger of the Year in April this year, by the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.