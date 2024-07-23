Andre Seldon Jr, who played for Utah State, has died. | Getty Images

A college American football star has died at the age of 22.

Utah State University and college American football star Andre Seldon Jr has died at the age of 22 in the afternoon of Saturday, July 20 after an alleged cliff diving accident.

Reports suggest that Seldon Jr was cliff diving moments before his death. After an ‘extensive’ search, his body was found in Porcupine Reservoir by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team - his official cause of death has been ruled as drowning. Furthermore, it has been deemed as a ‘tragic accident’ - no foul play is thought to have taken place.

Seldon Jr played as a cornerback over the course of his American football career. Outside of Utah State, he also played for Mew Mexico state and Michigan state. He enjoyed a successful period in the previous semester, during which he notched up 36 tackles and seven pass breaks while playing for New Mexico.

On Seldon Jr’s death, a representative from Cache County Sheriff's Office said: “Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information.”

Interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling issued a statement in the wake of Seldon Jr’s passing, in which he said: "Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own.

“Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

