Clodagh Phelan, 11, from Rathdrum in Co Wicklow, Ireland, who died after falling from a hotel balcony in Mallorca

A young girl who died following a fall at a hotel in Mallorca has been described as a “bubbly” child and “a talented athlete”.

Clodagh Phelan, 11, from Rathdrum in Co Wicklow, Ireland, was on a family holiday on the Spanish island when the incident occurred. Spanish authorities said her parents were sleeping at the time and a person staying at the hotel reported the emergency.

Billy Porter, a family friend, said it was a “devastating day” for her family and community. He said he has spoken to Clodagh’s father Liam and said he “knows it’s going to be a long road” ahead for the family, and the focus was on getting her home.

He described Clodagh as a “gutsy” and “hardy” athlete, and said that when she raced she would “always smile going across the line”.

“She was such a gorgeous girl and such a talented athlete, from playing rugby, to athletics, to GAA, she really was a full-time sportsperson. She was only 11 years of age and she won many county medals in all her sports,” he said. “She’s been involved in athletics since she was five years of age.”

Parnell Athletics Club, where Clodagh was a member, described her as a beautiful, spirited child and a great athlete who excelled in many sports.

Mr Porter said there were many phone calls made in the small community of Rathdrum in the wake of Clodagh’s death.

He added: “It’s just devastating, it’s fierce hard to come to terms with someone who is (so) bubbly, (with) such a smile and such a lovely young girl to be snatched away like that,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland. “It’s a devastating blow to all her coaches and all the kids involved, it’s going to be hard for the next week or two on everybody really.”