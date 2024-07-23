Music legend Slash’s stepdaughter’s final Instagram message posted online after her death at 25
The message on Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s Instagram account read: "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity - I am sorry.”
“'Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart, and fear of being vulnerable.May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”
The Instagram post (at the time of writing) had received over 1500 comments, one fan said: “To any one watching this, you may feel super lonely, like me, but u can conquer it,” whilst another fan wrote that “I can’t believe you can schedule a post. This one has to be so shocking and hard for her loved ones. I’m so sorry to all who adored her. This sucks.”
Slash revealed the tragic news about his stepdaughter’s death on Instagram and said that “Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024.
“Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming lovable, sweet soul.
“The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss.”
Lucy-Bleu Knight was the daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight. Hodges and Slash first got together in 1989, and then rekindled their relationship in 2015.
