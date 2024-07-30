Watch more of our videos on Shots!

American legendary rapper Chino XL has died aged 50. The music icon and actor, whose real name was Derek Emmanuel Barbosa and also known as rap legend Tupac Shakur’s rival, died at his home on Monday (July 28). His cause of death is not yet known.

A statement published on the rapper’s Instagram page on Tuesday read: "The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing.

"Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50. Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie."

The post also included a message from his daughters. It continued: "In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: 'Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace'."

The statement concluded: "The family asks for privacy at this time. Details of a memorial will be forthcoming." The news was first reported by AllHipHop with producer Domingo telling the outlet that Chino "was one of the best lyricists in the game" and a "legendary artist and friend". He added: "[Chino was] extremely talented since the day we met in the early 90."

Tributes have since poured in for him from fellow rappers. Crooked Intigro wrote on X: “We spoke on the phone the other day and laughed. Our careers have been tied together since the Wake Up Show freestyles decades ago. I’m fucked up. Rest in Peace my brother Chino XL”

Czarface said: “RIP Chino XL. As a person, he made you feel welcomed and worthy. As an emcee and physical presence, he scared the shit out of you. You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who was so kind off the mic, yet so viciously meticulous on the mic. Truly one of a kind and will be missed.” Lyricist Skyzoo wrote: “RIP to a lyrical warrior, the true one of one, Chino XL. Legends never die, and neither do lyrics, so you're still here G.”

Chino XL had a notably contentious relationship with Tupac, primarily fuelled by a diss track and subsequent misunderstandings. Their feud began with a line in Chino XL's song "Riiiot!" from his debut album Here to Save You All (1996). In the song, Chino XL makes a reference to Tupac's shooting at Quad Studios in 1994, implying that he had falsely accused The Notorious B.I.G. and Sean "Puffy" Combs of being involved in the incident. The specific lyric was: "by this industry, I'm trying not to get f***ed like 2Pac in jail." This line was interpreted by many, including 2Pac himself, as a direct insult.

Tupac, known for his fiery personality, responded to Chino XL in his infamous diss track "Hit 'Em Up" (1996). In the song, Tupac called out various East Coast rappers, including Chino XL, warning them of the consequences of crossing him. In "Hit 'Em Up," Tupac bluntly states: "Chino XL, f*** you too."

Following the diss track, the tension between the two rappers simmered but never escalated to a personal confrontation. Chino XL clarified in later interviews that his line was not meant as a serious diss towards Tupac but rather as a provocative lyric typical of battle rap. Despite this clarification, the damage was done, and the animosity lingered in the public's perception. Just three months after the song was released, Tupac was killed in a drive-by-shooting on September 7, 1996.

