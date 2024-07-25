French rapper Naps, who is best known for songs such as C'est carré le S, faces trial for an alleged rape
According to France 24, Nabil Boud, the lawyer of rapper Naps, told AFP that his client contests all of the charges “as firmly as possible.” Rapper Naps, whose real name is Nabil Boukhobza has been ordered by an investigating judge to be tried for rape before the Paris Departmental Criminal Court in France.
The Mirror reported that “The case first started when there was a complaint filed in October 2021. The complaint had "a young woman explain that she had spent the previous evening in an establishment in the 9th arrondissement" and then "had been invited with friends to the table of the rapper Naps," as explained by the Paris prosecutor's office.
"They then followed him to his room in a hotel near the Gare de Lyon, which was gradually left by the rapper's friends. The young woman had fallen asleep and one said she had been woken up by sexual intercourse to which she had not consented."
Rapper Naps is of Algerian origin and comes from Marseille. He started rapping at the age of 15 and is best known for his songs C'est carré le S and La Kiffance which has over 186 million views on YouTube.
Naps has also collaborated with other artists such as Maitre Gims. At the age of 17, he formed Click 11.43 with two other rappers, KOFS and Sahime
If you've been the victim of sexual assault, you can access help and resources by contacing Rape Crisis or calling the national telephone helpline on 0808 802 9999