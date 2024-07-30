Watch more of our videos on Shots!

US reality TV star Kim Johnson has died at the age of 79, her family has confirmed.

Johnson, a retired teacher, became a well-known face to reality fans after appearing on the hit show Survivor: Africa in 2002. She came runner-up in the series, which was eventually won by Ethan Zohn.

Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, confirmed that her mother had passed away to People magazine. In a statement, she said: "Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity.

"She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever..."

Zohn, who went to the series three Survivor final with Johnson, paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram. He said: “Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.”