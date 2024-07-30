Survivor: Africa star Kim Johnson dies aged 79 - family and stars pay tribute to reality TV 'pioneer'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Johnson, a retired teacher, became a well-known face to reality fans after appearing on the hit show Survivor: Africa in 2002. She came runner-up in the series, which was eventually won by Ethan Zohn.
Her daughter, Kerry Johnson Tichi, confirmed that her mother had passed away to People magazine. In a statement, she said: "Our mom leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, kindness and generosity.
"She wore her rose colorized glasses right up until the end. She was the coolest mom and grandmother in the world. We will miss her forever..."
Zohn, who went to the series three Survivor final with Johnson, paid tribute to his former co-star on Instagram. He said: “Rest in peace Kim Johnson. It was a blessing to call you my friend and a privilege to experience the final tribal council with you.”
Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst shared a statement from show bosses, which read: "Kim was a pioneer on Survivor and we are deeply sorry to learn of her passing. She still holds the record for the oldest woman to ever win an immunity challenge, earned her place in the final two and even received votes to win the game. I remember even then at just 56, how inspiring she was to other 'older' people because she showed that age was merely a number and that if you were willing to risk failing you might just amaze yourself." He added: "She definitely left her mark on the game and on all of us who were lucky enough to work on that season and tell her story.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.