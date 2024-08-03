Picture released by Sarcoma UK | Picture released by Sarcoma UK

A cancer charity has paid tribute to a woman with a ‘most extraordinary and infectious spirit’

Pandora Cooper-Key has died aged 51 after facing cancer for 24 years. She was diagnosed with Paget’s disease, a cancer of the milk duct in 2000, and then a decade later was told she had a rare sarcoma in her left eye and sinus. At the end of last year Pandora was told she had an inoperable tumour on her skull.

Cressida Bonas, the half-sister of Pandora Cooper-Key

She was the half sister of model and actress Cressida Bonas - an ex of Prince Harry - and the daughter of former It girl Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon and aristocrat Esmond Cooper-Key.

Pandora did a great deal to raise awareness of sarcoma and Kerry Reeves-Kneip, the director of communications at the charity Sarcoma UK, said her work would be remembered.

Ms Reeves Kneip said: “It is with profound sadness that we at Sarcoma UK learn of the death of Pandora Cooper-Key. Pandora was an extraordinary individual whose impact on Sarcoma UK and the wider community cannot be overstated.

“She was, without a doubt, one of the most extraordinary and infectious spirits I have ever encountered, radiating sweetness and genuine care for others. Her fighting spirit in the face of a 24-year battle with various forms of cancer, including sarcoma, was nothing short of inspirational.

“I had the pleasure of working closely with Pandora, particularly during the organisation of a carol concert at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford. This event, featuring notable personalities like Kate Winslet and Bear Grylls, raised more than £130,000 for our cause. Pandora’s energy, kindness and dedication during this time were truly remarkable.

“Her openness about her journey helped raise crucial awareness about sarcoma and the challenges faced by patients. Pandora’s legacy extends far beyond her fundraising efforts; she touched countless lives with her warmth and resilience.

“On behalf of everyone at Sarcoma UK, I extend our deepest condolences to Pandora’s family, including her mother, Lady Mary, her sister, Cressida Bonas, her two sons, and all who loved her. We are immensely grateful for the difference Pandora made to our organisation and to others affected by sarcoma. We at Sarcoma UK will honour her by continuing our mission with renewed determination. Pandora’s kindness, courage and indomitable spirit will forever remain in our hearts.”