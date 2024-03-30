Cressida Bonas during the Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert in 2020. Her sister, Pandora Cooper-Key, has planned her own funeral "thousands of times" following her diagnosis of an inoperable brain tumour. (Picture: Getty Images)

The sister of a socialite who previously dated Prince Harry says she has planned her funeral "thousands of times" after being diagnosed with an inoperable tumour.

Pandora Cooper-Key, sister of Cressida Bonas, has shared her journey battling an inoperable brain tumour, describing the ordeal as "traumatic" for her family, who have mentally prepared for her funeral "thousands of times." At 51 years old, Pandora, daughter of former It girl Lady Mary-Gaye Curzon and aristocrat Esmond Cooper-Key, is a mother of two teenagers and has fought various cancers for over two decades.

Her father succumbed to a brain tumour at 42, and her mother remarried Jeffrey Bonas, giving birth to Cressida, known for previously dating Prince Harry. She reportedly remains a close friend of Harry and his wife Meghan.

Unlike her more public siblings, such as Isabella Calthorpe and Georgiana Anstruther, Pandora has maintained a low profile despite her family's societal standing. Last year, she received the devastating news of an inoperable tumour on the left side of her skull, leading her to undergo rounds of immunotherapy as a potential treatment.

In an exclusive conversation with Femail, Pandora said: "[To operate] they'd have to go through blood vessels and that's not great. They said that chemotherapy won't help me, but immunotherapy might really work. So I've done two doses.

"There are a few side effects, but it's hard for me to really know what they are because I've got so many other things going on. I'm in intense pain if I don't take a lot of very strong painkillers."

Pandora's battle with cancer began at 26 when she was diagnosed with Paget's disease, eventually opting for a double mastectomy. Later, she faced sarcoma in her left eye and sinus area, enduring numerous health complications. Despite the challenges and the emotional toll of planning her own funeral repeatedly, Pandora remains steadfastly optimistic. She credits her family's unwavering support for being her "saving grace," with their closeness and mutual devotion.

Reflecting on her journey, Pandora said: "I think staying positive and keeping on the road of positivity has been my saving grace. My family has been very supportive. We're like rocks to each other. I'd feel lost without [them].

"My mum is amazing. She's a proper queen bee to all of us and my relationship with my sisters and my brother is just - we'd do anything for each other. We tease each other a lot, but we really love each other.