Patti Yasutake, who is best known for her roles in the Star Trek franchise and the Netflix drama Beef, has died at the age of 70.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her manager confirmed the news that Yasutake has passed away in Santa Monica, California on Monday, August 5. She had been suffering from cancer at the time of her death.

Yasutake’s manager Kyle Fritz said in a statement: “It was my honour to be Patti’s friend and manager for over 30 years. She was aged 70, she would have been 71 on September 6.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago. We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship.”

Star Trek fans will recognise the actress from her role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in Star Trek: The Next Generation. She would reprise the role in the 1994 film Star Trek Generations.

Her most high profile performance, and her last TV role, came in the 2023 acclaimed Netflix drama Beef, starring alongside Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The show starred Yasutake as Fumi Nakai, a widow and mother.

The series was highly regarded amongst critics and picked up multiple awards during the season, including Primetime Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.