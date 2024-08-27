Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family is desperately seeking answers following the tragic death of their 14-year-old son who was found strangled by a seatbelt in their vehicle at a shopping centre in Ontario, Canada.

Subhan Mareer, who ‘hated shopping’, according to his family, had chosen to stay in the family’s blue Honda Odyssey while his parents and younger siblings completed their errands inside Oshawa Centre on August 16.

When his father returned to the vehicle around 5.30pm - after about an hour and a half they left the car - he discovered Subhan in a critical condition, with the seatbelt tightly wrapped around his neck. A passerby quickly intervened, cutting the seatbelt, and emergency services were called. Subhan was rushed to Oshawa Hospital.

He was later transferred to SickKids Hospital in Toronto, where he remained in a coma and was pronounced dead on August 21 after being removed from life support.

The Mareer family is now pleading with the public for any information that could help them understand what led to their son's tragic death. "We are in shock and desperate for answers," said Subhan’s father, Syed Mareer, in a heartfelt plea. "If anyone was in that location, parked beside the car, walking past it in the lot—please reach out and share anything you might know, no matter how trivial it may seem."

A family is desperately seeking answers following the tragic death of their 14-year-old son who was found strangled by a seatbelt in their vehicle at Oshawa Centre in Ontario, Canada. | Google Maps

Mareer has been described as a “very future oriented person” in a GoFundMe appeal set up by a family friend to help them with funeral costs and under expenses. The post read: “His name was Subhan Mareer. He was a student at Jack Miner PS and supposed to start high school in the fall at Donald A. Wilson.

“He was very excited for this transition and talked about it often. He was a very future oriented person, he had plans for that weekend, the week after, and the new school year. He was a bright and happy child according to everyone who knew him - friends, family, strangers.

"Please keep Subhan and his family in your prayers. Your generosity will make a tremendous difference during this challenging time."

Durham Regional Police have stated that, as of now, there is no evidence to suggest criminality in Subhan’s death. However, they are continuing their investigation and are urging anyone who was at the Oshawa Centre between 3.45pm and 5.45pm on August 16 to come forward with any video footage or information that might help.