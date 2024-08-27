Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been charged with murder and attempted murder over a house fire in Bradford that killed a mother and her three children.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her three children: Denisty Birtle, nine; Oscar Birtle, five; and 22-month-old Aubree Birtle; died after their home on Westbury Road, Bradford, was set alight in the early hours of August 21.

Mohammed Shabir, 44, of Alice Street, Keighley; and Calum Sunderland, 25, of Calton Street, Keighley; will appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday both charged with four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, West Yorkshire Police said.

Four other people remain under investigation, including a 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Amanda McInnes, of the Crown Prosecution Service for Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Bryonie and her children. We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendants are active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

Mum Bryonie Gawith, 29, and children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, were taken to hospital but all died from their injuries.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The children's father, Jonathan, who was left heartbroken by their deaths, paid a tribute: He said: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancée, Bryonie and our three beautiful children. Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty. I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them. They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”

Bryonie’s family have also paid tribute. A statement from them reads: "Our B was the life and soul of the party, music was a big part of her life, she loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry.

“B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life. Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl. "We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family. No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with.

"We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support and kind words we are receiving, but we ask as a family if we can be given the respect and privacy so we can try to come to terms with the unimaginable sadness and grief of this tragic loss of our beautiful family. Also our thoughts and support for the father of our three babies. Please allow him peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family."