Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A devastated man who has lost his fiancee and three children in a tragic arson attack on their home has released a touching tribute to them.

Bryonie Gawith, also known as B, and her three children Denisty, Oscar and Aubree Birtle, were killed when their home in Westbury Road, Bradford was set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in hospital in a critical condition with injuries sustained in the fire. Police say he is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children's father, Jonathan, has said he is heartbroken. A statement he released says: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancée, Bryonie and our three beautiful children. Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, and children Denisty, nine, Oscar, five and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, were taken to hospital but all died from their injuries. | Facebook

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty. I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them. They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”

Bryonie’s family have also paid tribute. A statement from them reads: "Our B was the life and soul of the party, music was a big part of her life, she loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry.

"B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life. Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl. "We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family. No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are overwhelmed and grateful for all the support and kind words we are receiving, but we ask as a family if we can be given the respect and privacy so we can try to come to terms with the unimaginable sadness and grief of this tragic loss of our beautiful family. Also our thoughts and support for the father of our three babies. Please allow him peace to grieve and come to terms with the loss of his family."

Friends have remembered the infectious laugh and smile of a woman in heartfelt tributes paid to her and her three beautiful children who died in a house fire. Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at the scene of the fire on Westbury Road in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police have asked for people to not speculate on what happened, and say online theories can cause distress. They say uniformed officers had visited the address last month due to an unrelated matter, and that because it was unrelated the case will not be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Police are still looking for information. Call 101 or use their live chat service, quoting log 107 of 21 August. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.