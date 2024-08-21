Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a murder investigation after three children and a woman were killed in a house fire in Bradford.

Officers were called to the property on Westbury Road at around 2.07am on Wednesday morning (August 21) after receiving reports of a house fire. A 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while three children were hospitalised with injuries.

The children - two girls aged nine and one, and a boy aged five - later died from their injuries. A 39-yeaqr-old man was arrested by police at the scene on suspicion of murder and was taken to hospital to be treated for his critical injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team at West Yorkshire Police said: “This is an absolutely devastating incident in which three children and a woman have lost their lives. Our thoughts remain with their family, friends and loved ones.

“Early enquiries show that the fire was started deliberately, and we have arrested one man on suspicion of murder. He is seriously ill in hospital today as a result of injuries caused by the fire. While our enquiries are at an early stage, we do at this time believe the incident is domestic related. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.”

She added: “Specially trained officers are supporting the family, and we are working with local neighbourhood officers to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance in the area.”

Anyone with any information concerning the incident is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or use the live chat function on the force’s website quoting log 107 of 21 August. You can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, which can be reached on 0800 555 111.