A delivery driver has died after being left seriously injured in a suspected van theft in Leeds, with police launching a murder investigation.

Police officers were called to the scene at Heights Drive in Wortley at around 6.51pm on Tuesday, August 20 after receiving reported of a man found seriously injured. Officers found the victim, who was in his forties, unconscious with members of the public attempting to help him.

Investigators believe that he made a delivery around half a mile away on Alliance Street at 6.45pm before returning to the parked van. Upon his return he found a male attempting to steal the vehicle.

The suspect then drove away at speed with the victim only partly inside the passenger door. The van was then involved in a collision with two parked car further down Heights Drive, before being driven away by the suspect and the victim being left injured in the street. The van was later recovered in Highlands Walk, Belle Isle a short time later.

Police have now launched a murder investigation in relation to the incident. The force also confirmed that the victim’s family has been informed but that officers are not yet in a position to release his identity.

A delivery driver was killed during an apparent theft of his van in Leeds. | West Yorkshire Police

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “Our investigation remains at an early stage but, based on what we currently know, this appears to be a truly shocking incident where the victim has been killed while going about his business as a parcel delivery driver. His family has been informed and they are completely devastated about what has happened. We are working to support them at what is a really difficult time and are doing everything we can to get them the answers they need.

Det Chief Insp Entwistle said that officers were undertaking “extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances” of the incident and the identity of the suspect. He added: “We have spoken to a number of witnesses but are still very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.

“That appeal covers the circumstances of the van being stolen in Alliance Street at about 6.45pm; the journey it took along Heights Drive to where the victim was found; its movements as it fled the scene there; and its movements before being found abandoned in Highlands Walk in Belle Isle, which is about six miles away.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has seen the suspect in the van at any point after it was stolen or when it was abandoned, and we ask that people who were in the vicinity of any part of this incident check their dashcam, doorbell and home CCTV footage to see if they have caught anything that could assist the investigation. People will be understandably appalled by this man’s death in these circumstances, and I want to reassure them that we are absolutely determined to find the person responsible.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is being urged to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Proscombe or crime reference 13240455080 or online. Information, including footage, can be provided through the Major Incident Public Portal.