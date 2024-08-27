Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A superfit 18-year-old collapsed and spent 10 days in a coma before he died - and his girlfriend fears energy drinks could have played a role.

Zach Doran, who had been a mixed martial arts fighter for two years, was in a sparring session when he went down and had a cardiac arrest.

Zach’s dad Jason Doran spoke to Fox 25 and said: "He's been doing MMA for probably 2-3 years; that was one of his passions. He was just in a sparring session with some of his MMA teammates, and he just went down, and [had] sudden cardiac arrest.

"For me, myself, he impacted my life. He taught me how to be a better coach, he taught me how to be a better dad, he taught me how you should treat people, how to accept love from other people, you're just proud of him man."

Zach’s sister Brianna Doran set up a GoFundPage to help pay for his medical bills after his death in March. On it she wrote: “He was placed in a medically induced coma for 72 hours, they attempted to pull him out of his coma however it was too much stress for his body and [he] has been re-sedated.

“We have received his brain scan results and he has brain swelling as well as brain tissue damage. We will not know the extent of his brain damage until he wakes up. We have created a this to help relieve Zach’s parents of some of the crippling medical bills they will be receiving. They are both teachers and Jason is a football coach at Mustang High School, they have poured into our community for 20+ years and now they need our support.” Zach lived in Oklahoma in the US.

In June, Zach’s girlfriend Libby Gilmore took to her Facebook page to say that she believes that energy drinks might have contributed to the death of her boyfriend and said: “I didn’t find out until he was in the hospital that at MMA Zach was also taking pre-workout on top of energy drinks, two very caffeinated things. I have done so much research of the dangers of energy drinks and pre-workout, but especially energy drinks.

“In energy drinks, the basic table sugar is being replaced with erythritol, a very dangerous chemical that is harming people’s bodies, this ingredient is in things like diet coke and even candy, but because of how much caffeine is in energy drinks it makes it 10 x more dangerous and harmful to your body even someone I know, the day after Zach had his heart attack, had a seizure at their gym from taking pre-workout and having an energy drink.”

The Daily Mail reported that “Zach's father, Jason Doran, a football coach, responded to Ms Gilmore's post to clarify that they don't know if energy drinks caused their son's heart attack. “’Just to be very clear on a few things. First we don’t know that exact cause of Zach’s heart attack. I am sure pre-workout and energy drinks didn’t help but we don’t have an exact answer,' Mr Doran said.”

Energy drinks have proved controversial in recent years. Before this year’s election Labour said it would ban under-16s from buying high-caffeine energy drinks in England, if it came to power. Drinks including Monster, Prime and Red Bull would be blocked from sale on health grounds, but soft drinks such as Coca-Cola and Lucozade would not be included.

The Association of UK Dieticians called in January for a ban on the drinks to young people. It had flagged in 2019 that “energy drinks should potentially be avoided altogether in preference for other options such as fruit juice, water or milk for young people” because of concerns over the physical effects that can lead to high blood pressure and sleep deprivation. They also highlighted the mental knock-on effects of the drinks, which can lead to “sensation-seeking behaviour, self-destructive behaviour, insomnia, problems with behavioural regulation and poor lifestyle behaviours, such as poor diet and consumption of fast food”.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that in 2011, “1,499 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years went to the emergency room for an energy drink-related emergency” but does not provide any more up to date information. Other scientific papers have drawn links between energy drink usage and cardiovascular changes, and made connections with violent behaviour - and have called for the marketing of such drinks to be “limited or forbidden until independent research confirms their safety, particularly among adolescents”,

The drinks have such concentrated levels of ingredients that they can lead to “caffeine intoxication”.