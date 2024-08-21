Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a British law student who fell to her death from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

Emma Ramsay, 19, fell from the sixth floor of Hotel Vibra District, a four-star hotel in San Antonio at around 3am on Tuesday (August 20). The former head girl from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, was reportedly partying with friends just hours before the tragic incident.

Tributes have since been paid to the teenager, who had been studying law at Strathclyde University. Lorna Lawson, Headteacher at St John Ogilvie High School, told the Daily Record: "We are shocked and saddened by the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our former Head Girl, Emma Ramsay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emma was an incredibly kind, hardworking, bright, and talented pupil who contributed a great deal to our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Emma will be missed and will forever hold a special place in our school."

Emma Ramsay, 19, fell from the sixth floor of Hotel Vibra District in Ibiza | Facebook

Emma’s friend, Paris McGoldrick, paid tribute online: "I don’t even know where to begin with how perfect our Emma was. I loved everything about you, and I forever will. Heaven just gained the most beautiful angel they will ever get, and I’m forever grateful to call you my friend. I will forever cherish the moments we shared together, Em. I love you forever, my girl. You will never be forgotten."

The Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office stated: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities."

The Spanish Civil Guard said the circumstances surrounding her death, which has been described as a “tragic accidental fall” are being investigated pending an autopsy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shocking incident comes after a 28-year-old British holidaymaker died in a 15ft fall at a hotel in Palmanova near Magaluf in Mallorca on Saturday morning (17 August) after a night out partying. The dead man’s partner had to be treated for a panic attack later in the day.

The incident happened at the four-star Reverence Mare Hotel in Palmanova. The alarm was raised around 7am on Saturday, although the holidaymaker is believed to have fallen to his death several hours earlier. Civil Guard investigators believe he suffered his fatal accident after trying to enter the wrong hotel following a night out partying and losing his way during an attempted shortcut.