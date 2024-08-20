Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British teenager, 19, has died after plunging to her death from the sixth floor of a hotel in Ibiza, Spain.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after falling “by accident”. The tragedy occurred around 3am this morning (Tuesday 20 August) at a seafront four-star adult-only hotel in the party resort of San Antonio called Hotel Vibra District.

Paramedics raced to the scene but could do nothing to save the female holidaymaker because of the extent of her injuries. The Civil Guard were continuing to investigate this morning and an autopsy has yet to take place.

The shocking incident comes after a 28-year-old British holidaymaker died in a 15ft fall at a hotel in Palmanova near Magaluf in Mallorca on Saturday morning (17 August) after a night out partying. The dead man’s partner had to be treated for a panic attack later in the day.

The incident happened at the four-star Reverence Mare Hotel in Palmanova. The alarm was raised around 7am on Saturday, although the holidaymaker is believed to have fallen to his death several hours earlier. Civil Guard investigators believe he suffered his fatal accident after trying to enter the wrong hotel following a night out partying and losing his way during an attempted shortcut.