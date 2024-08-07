Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tourist has died after plunging to death from a waterfall in Bali while trying to take a selfie with his girlfriend.

Giancarlo Zicari, 49, an engineer from Matera, Italy, plummeted 82ft when a railing gave way at a popular waterfall spot. Zicari was in Bali with his 25-year-old girlfriend Ilaria Biagi.

The couple were enjoying their dream holiday and visited the Gajah Mas waterfalls, in the Baturiti district, in Bali, Indonesia. According to Tabanan Police Public Relations Chief, Gusti Made Berata, the couple had left the left the Homm Saranam Hotel for a walk to Villa Gajah Mas.

He said: "At around 11.15 am, the couple continued their journey to the waterfall, located about 500 metres below the villa. They reached a terrace with two wooden chairs and an iron fence created specifically to prevent visitors from falling.

"The victim is suspected to have died after falling from the area of the villa waterfall in Gajah Mas, approximately 25 metres high." According to police reports, Zicari proposed a selfie with the waterfall in the background. The couple leaned on the fence, which gave way under their weight.

According to La Stampa, Ilaria, from Turin, managed to survive the fall and was assisted by a Ukrainian woman Sokoliuk Viktoria, who was staying at the villa. She was given first aid and was rushed to the Baturiti Health Center in Tabanan.

Giancarlo’s body was removed by the authorities and taken to the Baturiti Health Centre in Tabanan. According to local reports, a doctor declared that Giancarlo Zicari could not be saved as his injuries were too serious.

A Tabanan police public relations chief said: "The victim's family refused an autopsy and accepted the tragedy as an accident". His parents and two siblings are currently organising the repatriation of his body from Indonesia to their home city in Italy.