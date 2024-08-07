Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool Pier closed after a woman plunged through a hole onto the beach in a terrifying accident.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to the city's Central Pier at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 6 August) following the horror incident. It is understood that the woman may have fallen through part of the pier and landed on the beach below.

Images of the scene show a large hole along the pier which the woman is believed to have fallen through. One witness who was at the beach with his children said: "I was walking the beach with my kids and heard a thud. A huge thud next to me nearly on top of my head. A lady ploughed to the floor, smashing through the Central Pier. I was absolutely terrified... I thought she was dead."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Pier closed after a woman plunged through a hole onto the beach in a terrifying accident. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The site was evacuated and closed off following the incident. The woman's condition was stabilised for an hour and a half before she was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by ambulance, according to our sister title the Blackpool Gazette.

The outlet reported that the victim was a teenage girl, and there was no evidence boards had given way to cause the accident. Following the evacuation, the pier's arcade reopened at about 6pm, it is understood.

The woman's injuries are not yet known. In a statement, a Lancashire Police spokesperson confirmed: "We have received a report of a woman having fallen through a section of the pier in Blackpool at around 4.30pm today. The woman has been taken to hospital with injuries. The pier is currently closed."