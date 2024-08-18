Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British tourist has died in front of his girlfriend after falling 15ft from a hotel in Mallorca, Spain.

The 28-year-old fell over a wall by the hotel entrance and landed on the ground next to the hotel’s spa pool after a night out partying. The alarm was raised around 7am on Saturday (17 August) at the four-star Reverence Mare Hotel in Palmanova near Magaluf.

His partner had to be treated for an anxiety attack later in the day. Paramedics were called to the hotel around just before midday.

A British tourist has died in front of his girlfriend after falling 15ft from a hotel in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Civil Guard is leading an ongoing investigation into the incident. There has not yet been any official comment from the police force.

A well-placed source told The Sun: “We are still awaiting the results of the autopsy but we are treating this as a tragic accident at this stage.” The incident comes after another British tourist was rushed to hospital after falling 15ft from his hotel balcony in Mallorca last month.

The man was left “seriously injured” as he landed on his head in broad daylight after a row with friends, according to local media. The 43-year-old was quickly rushed to Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma to undergo emergency help. It wasn't clear whether the British man was on holiday with friends and family or if he was staying at the resort alone.