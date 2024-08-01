Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage influencer has fallen to her death while she was taking selfies at the top of a waterfall.

Moe Sa Nay, 14, was reportedly posing for photos alongside a friend at the top of Sinywa Waterfall in Myanmar when she slipped and fell. Nay was a TikTok star with more than 150,000 followers on the platform.

According to local media reports, the influencer slipped on wet rocks before plunging into the fast-flowing water, drowning at the bottom of the waterfall. Rescuers found the teenager pinned between two large boulders, where she presumably had been trapped before her death.

Mon Zaw, who was part of the rescue effort, said: “The one who slipped reached the bottom, but died after getting stuck between the rocks. She died because she couldn't get out. They tried to rescue her but couldn't pull her out. Then the aid organizations and officials came.”

After retrieving her body, rescuers took her to Paung Township General Hospital for a post-mortem. Her friend escaped with minor injuries.

Sinywa Waterfall is a popular tourist destination in the town of Puang and a typically safe place to visit, but this isn’t the first time this sort of fatality has taken place in Myanmar. In 2019, two 19-year-old women fell in an almost identical incident at Taw Naw Waterfall in Kayin, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.