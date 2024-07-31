Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailey Merkt, known for her appearance on Season 21 of The Bachelor, has died at the age of 31 following a battle with leukaemia. The sad news was shared on Tuesday through her Instagram account, marking the first update in over two months.

The post, likely from her family, said: "It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life." The statement praised her for facing her illness "with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness," saying she “surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her".

The statement said: “Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets. She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey.”

The Instagram post also thanked fans and supporters who had contributed to a GoFundMe account set up to support Merkt during her battle with cancer. The account will remain open for those who wish to continue donating.

Fellow Bachelor contestants paid tribute to Merkt in the comments. Danielle Maltby, who competed alongside her, wrote: “I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places. Forever grateful for your friendship there and in the real world…. What a force my girl, rest easy. So much love to all your people."

Raven Gates, another Season 21 contestant, shared her condolences: "Oh my gosh!!! I’m so so sad to hear this. I was so hoping for her recovery. Rest easy, Hailey, you’ll never be forgotten." Dominique Alexis added: "My love, I hope you are in the most beautiful peaceful place. I can’t imagine that I won’t see you again but I’ll cherish every memory together. Love you."

A statement on Merkt's GoFundMe page, written by organiser Christopher Bennett, provided more details about her battle with leukaemia. Bennett revealed that after a successful bone marrow transplant, Merkt was given nine months without worry, but tragically, her cancer returned just six weeks later. Merkt's reaction was heart-wrenching: "I don't care about myself anymore, but I can't bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love," she said.

Bennett wrote: “I am in awe of her. She had such clarity and independence and grace. She decided she wanted to live every last minute she had to the fullest: being with the people she loved and doing the things she loved, and she loved doing so many simple things. A drink on a patio. Being in the sun. Her family and friends. Her dog, Snuggles. Swimming. An organized cupboard. A checklist of tasks all ticked off. Hanging out in a favourite park. Looking beautiful, with all the creativity that entails. Being beautiful. A beautiful soul.

“I am in awe also of Hailey's mother Michele, who has been her rock, her confidant, her cook, her cleaning woman, her errand runner, dog-walker, her everything and who could not have loved her precious daughter more each and every minute.”

Reflecting on her loss, Bennett concluded, "The world without her is unacceptable, but we are having to accept it. We will hold her close forever."

In her final months, Merkt shared her journey with cancer on Instagram as she remained positive about her outlook on life. In one post from October 2023, she displayed her bare head after losing her hair to treatment, captioning the photo, "A rare moment caught smiling during treatment :)."

Just a day after her birthday in November, Merkt posted a cheerful mirror selfie, writing "31," with a birthday cake emoji. She poignantly added, "And not the f***ing last," although she tragically did not live to see her 32nd birthday.