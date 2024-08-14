Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As many as 700 people have been injured on beaches in Spain due to weever fish over the last month.

Tourists are being warned to remain vigilant of the poisonous creatures that lurk around the shore. The fish, which typically grow to a maximum length of 40 centimetres are brownish-white in colour, with a venomous dorsal fin.

The fish mainly attack only to defend themselves when they feel threatened and are capable of hitting a target with enough force and precision and to pierce leather boots with their toxin-filled spines, Diario de Ibiza reports. They normally hang around in sandy bottoms and are found in shallow waters meaning attacks on humans are common.

Juan, in charge of surveillance at a beach in Sanxenxo, where most stings have occurred, told Spanish outlet Antenna 3 that the severity of stings can vary, comparing some to mosquito bites. Depending on the case, unwitting victims may only suffer a burn, but it can prove more serious.

The Galician community has been particularly hard hit this year, but stings have also been reported on beaches along the Costa de la Luz, Cadiz, The Olive Press reports. Incidents have occurred at well-known beaches in the Costa del Sol region including Playa de la Malagueta in Málaga, Playa de la Carihuela in Torremolinos, and Playa de la Rada in Estepona, according to the outlet.

You can also find them at popular Costa Brava beaches including Lloret de Mar, Tossa de Mar, and Platja d’Aro. In addition, tourists are advised to be on guard in the Costa Blanca beaches of Playa de Levante in Benidorm, Playa de San Juan in Alicante, as well as the beaches around Torrevieja.

Experts recommend staying alert and watching out for the fishes' telltale fins. Those who have been stung are told to leave the the water immediately due to the risk of drowning as a result of dizziness.

According to WebMD, possible symptoms after a sting include: