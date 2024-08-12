Lanzarote holidays: Canary Island issues rare 'black alert' as UK holidaymakers warned of pollution on popular beach
Concerns have been raised at a beloved spot on the Canary Island known for its stunning turquoise waters and golden sands. Environmental group Ecologistas en Accion has handed Playa Blanca, near Papagayo, a black flag due to serious environmental issues.
The group’s annual report includes the beach in its list of sites that have received the flag this year citing "sewage discharges" as the main cause for concern. The group has been calling out Spain's environmental mismanagement since 2005.
The beach was shut down on May 4 for essential repairs following sewage problems, with a red flag flying and access restricted while the cleanup took place. Ecologistas en Accion have emphasised the urgency of tackling problems like the improper disposal of wet wipes and nappies.
They groups also pushes for improvements in sewage treatment and better monitoring of wastewater systems to prevent further damage to the coastal areas. This year's black flags have been awarded to 48 beaches across Spain, including those in tourist hotspots like Malaga, Costa del Sol, and the islands of Ibiza, Tenerife, and Lanzarote.
Out of the 48 beaches mentioned, 16 have been flagged for poor wastewater management, leading to ineffective removal of pollutants and contaminants from the sea, Birmingham Live reports. Other reasons beaches have been named in the report are chemical pollution, noise pollution, industrial damage and marine waste. The ecologists also claimed that two hotels in Fuerteventura have been built in a protected area.
Lanzarote's wider resort of Playa Blanca is a firm favourite with families with a range of great beaches. It looks out to sea towards Fuerteventura and is the newest resort on the island.
