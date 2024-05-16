Best UK beaches: 72 beaches best to visit this year that have been awarded 2024 Blue Flag Award - what does it mean and full list of locations
Seventy-two UK beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag Award for 2024 meaning they are well-managed with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes. Blue Flag is an international award and is aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting England’s best beaches.
The award scheme acts as a guarantee to everyone that a beach is among the finest not only in the country, but globally. Not only does a Blue Flag show locals and visitors that they have arrived at a clean, safe and beautiful beach, it is also a mark of quality that sets the beach out as an asset to its community and local businesses that will drive and increase tourism.
Included in the criteria is that the beach must not be affected by industrial, waste-water or sewage-related discharges, and must achieve ‘excellent’ water quality as set out in the Bathing Water Directive. The beach must be clean, provide toilet facilities, and have buildings and beach equipment must be properly maintained.
The criteria states that first aid equipment must be available on the beach, as well as a supply of drinking water available and an adequate number of lifeguards. East Runton Beach in Norfolk has regained its Blue Flag after it lost the status in 2022 due to its water quality.
Listed below are the beaches that received the Blue Flag Award for 2024, awarded by Keep Britain Tidy.
East Midlands
- Central Beach, Mablethorpe - East Lindsey District Council
- Central Beach, Skegness - East Lindsey District Council
- Central Beach, Sutton on Sea - East Lindsey District Council
East of England
- Three Shells Beach - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- Westcliff Bay - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- East Beach, Shoeburyness - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- Shoebury Common - Southend on Sea Borough Council
- Cromer - North Norfolk District Council
- Sheringham - North Norfolk District Council
- West Runton - North Norfolk District Council
- East Runton - North Norfolk District Council
- Frinton on Sea - Tendring District Council
- Brightlingsea - Tendring District Council
- Dovercourt Bay - Tendring District Council
- Felixstowe - East Suffolk Council
- Southwold - East Suffolk Council
North East
- Whitley Bay South - North Tyneside MBC
- Tynemouth Longsands South - North Tyneside MBC
- King Edwards Bay - North Tyneside MBC
- Seaburn Beach - Sunderland City Council
- Roker Beach - Sunderland City Council
Yorkshire & Humber
- Whitby - Scarborough Borough Council
- Hornsea – East Riding of Yorkshire Council
- Withernsea - East Riding of Yorkshire Council
South East
- Hayling Island Beachlands Central - Havant Borough Council
- Saltdean Beach - Brighton and Hove Council
- Hove Lawns - Brighton and Hove Council
- Tankerton - Canterbury City Council
- St Leonard’s Marina - Hastings Borough Council
- Sheerness - Swale Borough Council
- St Mildred's Bay - Thanet District Council
- Minnis Bay - Thanet District Council
- Joss Bay - Thanet District Council
- West Wittering Beach - West Wittering Estate plc
- Botany Bay - Thanet District Council
South West
- Blackpool Sands - Blackpool Sands (Devon) Utilities Co Ltd
- Poole, Shore Road - BCP Council
- Poole, Sandbanks Peninsular - BCP Council
- Avon Beach - BCP Council
- Highcliffe Beach - BCP Council
- Friars Cliff Beach - BCP Council
- Poole, Canford Cliffs - BCP Council
- Poole, Branksome Chine - BCP Council
- Alum Chine - BCP Council
- Manor Steps - BCP Council
- Durley Chine - BCP Council
- Fisherman's Walk - BCP Council
- Southbourne - BCP Council
- Carbis Bay - Carbis Bay Hotel
- Crooklets - Cornwall Council
- Gyllyngvase - Cornwall Council
- Porthmeor - Cornwall Council
- Polzeath - Cornwall Council
- Porthtowan - Cornwall Council
- Trevone Bay - Cornwall Council
- Widemouth Bay - Cornwall Council
- Summerleaze – Cornwall Council
- Beer – East Devon District Council
- Exmouth - East Devon District Council
- Seaton - East Devon District Council
- Sidmouth Town - East Devon District Council
- Swanage Central - Swanage Town Council
- Dawlish Warren - Teignbridge District Council
- Breakwater Beach - Torbay Council
- Broadsands - Torbay Council
- Meadfoot Beach - Torbay Council
- Preston Sands - Torbay Council
- Oddicombe - Torbay Council
- Torre Abbey Sands - Torbay Council
- Westward Ho! - Torridge District Council
- Weymouth Central - Weymouth Town Council
- Croyde Bay – Parkdean Holidays
