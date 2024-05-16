Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seventy-two UK beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag Award for 2024

Seventy-two UK beaches have been awarded the Blue Flag Award for 2024 meaning they are well-managed with excellent water quality and environmental education programmes. Blue Flag is an international award and is aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting England’s best beaches.

The award scheme acts as a guarantee to everyone that a beach is among the finest not only in the country, but globally. Not only does a Blue Flag show locals and visitors that they have arrived at a clean, safe and beautiful beach, it is also a mark of quality that sets the beach out as an asset to its community and local businesses that will drive and increase tourism.

Included in the criteria is that the beach must not be affected by industrial, waste-water or sewage-related discharges, and must achieve ‘excellent’ water quality as set out in the Bathing Water Directive. The beach must be clean, provide toilet facilities, and have buildings and beach equipment must be properly maintained.

The criteria states that first aid equipment must be available on the beach, as well as a supply of drinking water available and an adequate number of lifeguards. East Runton Beach in Norfolk has regained its Blue Flag after it lost the status in 2022 due to its water quality.

Listed below are the beaches that received the Blue Flag Award for 2024, awarded by Keep Britain Tidy.

Seventy-two UK beaches have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Award for 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

East Midlands

Central Beach, Mablethorpe - East Lindsey District Council

Central Beach, Skegness - East Lindsey District Council

Central Beach, Sutton on Sea - East Lindsey District Council

East of England

Three Shells Beach - Southend on Sea Borough Council



Westcliff Bay - Southend on Sea Borough Council



East Beach, Shoeburyness - Southend on Sea Borough Council



Shoebury Common - Southend on Sea Borough Council



Cromer - North Norfolk District Council



Sheringham - North Norfolk District Council



West Runton - North Norfolk District Council



East Runton - North Norfolk District Council



Frinton on Sea - Tendring District Council



Brightlingsea - Tendring District Council



Dovercourt Bay - Tendring District Council



Felixstowe - East Suffolk Council



Southwold - East Suffolk Council

North East



Whitley Bay South - North Tyneside MBC



Tynemouth Longsands South - North Tyneside MBC



King Edwards Bay - North Tyneside MBC



Seaburn Beach - Sunderland City Council



Roker Beach - Sunderland City Council

Yorkshire & Humber



Whitby - Scarborough Borough Council



Hornsea – East Riding of Yorkshire Council



Withernsea - East Riding of Yorkshire Council

South East

Hayling Island Beachlands Central - Havant Borough Council



Saltdean Beach - Brighton and Hove Council



Hove Lawns - Brighton and Hove Council



Tankerton - Canterbury City Council



St Leonard’s Marina - Hastings Borough Council



Sheerness - Swale Borough Council



St Mildred's Bay - Thanet District Council



Minnis Bay - Thanet District Council



Joss Bay - Thanet District Council



West Wittering Beach - West Wittering Estate plc



Botany Bay - Thanet District Council

South West