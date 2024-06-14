Spain black flag beaches: Warning to avoid 48 gross beaches in popular hotspots including Ibiza, Lanzarote and Tenerife over sewage pollution
and live on Freeview channel 276
UK holidaymakers are being told to avoid and not swim at 48 beaches in Spain due to sewage pollution. Spanish environmental campaign group Ecologists in Action has named and shamed the country’s ‘black flag beaches’ that are the worst for problems including chemical pollution, marine waste, over-development and sewage discharges.
Beaches included in the list are located in some of the country’s most popular spots. For example, Talamanca Beach in Ibiza is featured in the list over the catastrophic damage done to underwater plants by boats anchoring illegally off the coast. The report also noted how a treatment plant pumping salty wastewater into the sea has also impacted the beach.
El Amerador Beach in El Campello just north of Alicante also received a flag because of faecal pollution blamed on a nearby poorly-maintained pumping station. There were also two instances of human waste entering the sea at the Costa Blanca beach in March and April.
The report went on to claim that “in Tenerife 57 million litres of wastewater are discharged directly into the sea every day, equivalent to 17 Olympics swimming pools of polluted water” with the problem “extending to all eight Canary Islands.” It adds: “Underwater outlets are discharging 24/7 365 days a year in all the islands’ archipelago.
“More than 90 per cent of the wastewater from urban, industrial and agricultural centres reaches the sea practically without treatment. The ecological footprint of the Canary Islands corresponds to that of a territory 27 times larger. In other words we need a territory 27 times larger to satisfy all the demands of the economic model and development of the archipelago.”
Playa Blanca beach in Lanzarote also gained one of the group’s black flags because of a sewage spill which led to the beach's temporary closure in May. Pellets have also been flagged up as a problem on the Costa Dorada in Tarragona, which includes resorts like Salou.
The 'Black Flag' report identifies beaches and coastal areas in Spain. Listed below are the full list of ‘Black Flag’ beaches in the popular holiday destination.
1. La Farella, Girona, Catalonia
2. Various beaches on the Costa Brava, Girona, Catalonia
3. Comarca del Maresme, Barcelona, Catalonia
4. Sant Adrià del Besò, Barcelona, Catalonia
5. Camino de Ronda, Tarragona, Catalonia
6. Playa de la Pineda, Costa Dorada, Tarragona, Catalonia
7. Playa de L'Estany-Capicorb, Castellon, Valencia region
8. Playa de Burriana, Castellon, Valencia region
9. Beaches at the Parque Natural de l'Albufera, Valencia, Valencia region
10. Puerto de Valencia, Valencia, Valencia region
11. Barranco y playa del Amerador, Alacant, Valencia region
12. Playas de Cap l'horta, Albufera, Postiguet and San Gabriel, Alacant, Valencia region
13. Mar Menor, Murcia region
14. Portman Bay and Sierra Minera, Murcia region
15. Playa Quitapellejos-Palomares, Almeria, Andalucia
16. Playa de 'El Lancón' en Carboneras, Almeria, Andalucia
17. Playa de Castell de Ferro, Granada, Andalucia
18. Playa Granada y Poniente, Granada, Andalucia
19. Playas de Malaga, Malaga, Andalucia
20. Coast of Malaga, Malaga, Andalucia
21. Tarifa, Cadiz, Andalucia
22. Costa de Trafalgar, Cadiz, Andalucia
23. Huelva river, Huelva, Andalucia
24. El Portil, Huelva, Andalucia
25. Aldán river, Concello de Cangas, Pontevedra, Galicia
26. Arousa river and Pontevedra river, Pontevedra, Galicia
27. Minera de Galicia, A Coruna, Galicia
28. Pereiro river and Ramisqueira river, A Coruna, Galicia
29. Alcoa pond, Lugo, Galicia
30. Galician coast, Lugo, Galicia
31. Port of Figueres, Asturies
32. Villaviciosa, Asturies
33. Playa de Usgo, Cantabria
34. San Román de la Llanilla, Cantabria
35. Lamiako marsh area, Bizkaia, Basque Country
36. Gernika and Murueta, Bizkaia, Basque Country
37. Santa Clara Island, Gipuzkoa, Basque Country
38. La Concha Island, Gipuzkoa, Basque Country
39. Cala Xarraca, Ibiza, Balearic Islands
40. Playa de Talamanca, Ibiza, Balearic Islands
41. Port of Melilla, Melilla
42. Melilla Bay, Melilla
43. Monte Hacho, Ceuta
44. Playa de Desnarigado, Ceuta
45. Playa Blanca, Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Canary Islands
46. Corralejo Dunes, Las Palmas, Fuerteventura, Canary Islands
47. La Tejita Beach (Granadilla), Puertito de Armeñime (Adeje), Tenerife, Canary Islands
48. Northwest coastline of Tenerife, Canary Islands
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.