A group of rowdy British holidaymakers were spotted stripping naked for an early morning swim at Punta Ballena beach in front of shocked onlookers

A rowdy group of British holidaymakers were spotted stripping naked for an early morning swim in the popular holiday destination Magaluf in Spain. The partygoers had a quick splash and were seen wearing nothing but their cross-body bags to avoid getting robbed.

Shocked onlookers in Punta Ballena filmed the bizarre scenes on Sunday morning (9 June) at around 6.30am. Ultima Hora reports that the holidaymakers stripped down and jumped into the sea with their mobile phones and wallets on them. Some displayed their manhood to everyone on the beach and promenade.

The clip was shared on social media - and furious locals took to the comment section to vent their anger at foreign tourists. One wrote: "Olé Spain!! Olé Mallorca!! A shame of tourism. Nothing has changed or will change. We are lost, among the tourist overcrowding, illegals, Magaluf, Cala Ratjada, Arenal. We are going to get very, very bad."

The incident comes after the mayor of Magaluf, Juan Antonio Amengual, said that although they are “changing Magaluf”, Brits, German and Italian tourists are still “really welcome” in the holiday hotspot. He said: “My message is all the British are really welcome in Calvia, that is very important... it’s not the same message you have heard in the other government.

“We want the people to enjoy [their holidays] with respect between tourists and the residents... this situation now is creating ‘tourism-phobia’ coming from these behaviours from some tourists, not all tourists. The British people and the Mallorcan people and the Spanish people, we live together, and I don’t want to see a problem."

Huge anti-tourist protests have rocked Spain in recent months. Now, a large anti-tourism protest has been planned for 21 July on all four of the Balearic Islands in Spain.

