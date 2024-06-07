Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large anti-tourism protest has been planned in the height of the summer holidays on all four Balearic Islands in Spain

A large anti-tourism protest has been planned for 21 July on all four of the Balearic Islands in Spain. At a meeting in Manacor on Thursday, the Més Vida platform (less tourism, more life), agreed to the staging the protest.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reports that a person involved in the group said that there will not only be those who took part in the demonstration in Palma on May 22, but this time it will also involve unions and the working class linked to the tourism sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focus of the planned protest will be the housing crisis and its consequences in the Balearics. Margalida Ramis, a member of the anti-tourist group, said: “It is a very broad issue that affects different sectors, but overcrowding affects us all." According to the news site, the platform’s intention is also for "a constant trickle of actions" until the end of the summer.

A large anti-tourism protest has been planned in the height of the summer holidays on all four Balearic Islands in Spain. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The Balearic Islands is one of the most popular holiday destinations with UK holidaymakers. It includes three major islands Majorca, Minorca, and Ibiza with other small islands such as Cabrera and Formentera.

On Saturday 1 June anti-tourist protesters took over one of Majorca's beaches in an effort to squeeze out foreigners. Pictures showed families and other locals gathered under umbrellas covered in the slogan "Ocupem Les Nostres Platges", which translates into: "We occupy our beaches".

They were seen huddled together at the coastal resort of Colonia De Sant Jordi, east of the island's capital, Palma. A group called Mallorca Platja Tour - Majorca Beach Tour - had earlier campaigned online for locals to "occupy" the island's beaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Call for residents to fill the beaches of Mallorca as a protest against overcrowding. We invite all the residents who live near the beaches to go there to recover our beaches and enjoy them as before."