A Spain holiday warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers as popular spots in Gran Canaria face having no sunbeds or umbrellas on its beaches. Beach workers at popular locations including Playa del Inglés, El Cochino, Maspalomas, and Meloneras have announced an indefinite strike starting on 8 June.

The employees, who manage sunbeds and umbrellas on the beaches, in the San Bartolomé de Tirajana region, are employed by Perfaler. The Canarian Weekly reports that they have decided to protest due to their precarious working conditions.

The Federation of Canary Islands Trade Unions (FSC) and the FSOC have issued a statement explaining the strike is a result of prolonged negotiations without coming to an agreement. The workers have allegedly expressed their frustration for over more than a year and a half of failed talks with Perfaler SL, by which they are employed. The employees are demanding updates to their working conditions to meet current legal standards.

Their demands include updating the terms of the previous agreement to align with current legislation, enhancing health and safety measures, providing additional training to prepare for organisational and technological changes anticipated with the new service tender and improving social conditions such as work hours, wage adjustments, work-life balance, and internal promotion opportunities. Yilenia Vega, the municipal councillor overseeing this area, told The Canarian Weekly that she remains hopeful for a resolution as the local government is considering increasing payments to the company to support better wages for the workers.