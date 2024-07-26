Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RNLI has issued a warning to those visiting UK beaches after 14 people had to be helped in just one day due to dangerous rip tides.

RNLI lifeguards patrolling at Newgale Beach, a picturesque location in Pembrokeshire, Wales, had to rescue six people and assist a further eight due to dangerous rip currents last Tuesday (16 July). The agency said the combination of two feet surf and the sandbanks at low tide caused an abundance of rip currents to form.

On Tuesday, at the north end of the beach, a flash rip current appeared and two bodyboarders were rescued and three surfers were assisted by lifeguard Jake Rogers. Shortly after, another two bodyboarders were stuck in a rip current and struggling to return to shore. Once again, Jake Rogers made his way to them on a rescue board and helped them back to shore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, the Rescue Water Craft (RWC) was launched to guide people to stay within the correct flagged areas. Lifeguard George Morgan was operating the RWC and spotted two bodyboarders floating out to sea. They were both returned safely to shore.

The RNLI has issued a warning to those visiting UK beaches after 14 people had to be helped in just one day due to dangerous rip tides. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lifeguard Jake was patrolling on the RWC and came across a surfer in a rip current who he helped and returned safely to the beach. Once back on patrol, Jake spotted another two swimmers who were struggling in a rip current who he returned to shore. Just before the end of his shift, lifeguard Cai Owen spotted two bodyboarders who were a long way out of their depth. The bodyboarders were in a rip current, and they he them back to shore.

Senior lifeguard George Morgan said the RNLI is strongly encouraging people to visit a lifeguarded beach. Mr Morgan said: "The events show the importance of following this advice, in total we rescued six people and assisted a further eight, but also gave out preventative advice to hundreds of people. The combination of surf, wind, and tide moving across the sandbanks at Newgale often creates flash rip currents.

“The location of these currents can change every day and are impossible to predict. This forces us to regularly move the flags and dynamically assess the beach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We strongly advise that you swim and bodyboard between the red and yellow flags or surf, kayak and paddleboard between the black and white flags. The flagged areas are patrolled at all times by our lifeguards between 10am-6pm. If you see the red flag flying, we have deemed that area of the beach as unsafe, most commonly due to rip currents."

Stuart Penfold, lead lifeguard supervisor for North Pembrokeshire, has issued advice for anyone caught in a rip tide, reported WalesOnline. He said: “If you find yourself caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it or you’ll get exhausted. If you can stand, then wade don’t swim. If you can, try to swim parallel to the shore until you’re free of the current, and then head back to shore. Always raise your hand and shout for help.