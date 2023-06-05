Riptides are powerful and fast-moving channels of water that flows away from the shoreline and into the open sea

Abbess, hailing from Southampton, and Khan, from Buckinghamshire, were initially rescued from the sea during the incident on 31 May. Despite efforts, both later died in hospital.

With the beach being heavily populated during the time of the incident, the police are urging witnesses to come forward, particularly those possessing mobile phone or photographic evidence that could aid in the investigation.

Authorities have clarified that neither the two children nor any other individuals who were rescued from the sea were involved in any collisions or contact with vessels in the water.

Addressing the significant speculation surrounding a pleasure boat present in the vicinity of the tragedy near Bournemouth Pier, police have stated that their investigation encompasses all aspects of the incident, including weather conditions, wind factors and the state of the water at the time.

According to some eyewitness accounts, it has been suggested that the swimmers became entangled in a treacherous riptide, ultimately resulting in the tragic incident. But what exactly is a riptide, and why can they be dangerous for swimmers? Here is everything you need to know.

What is a riptide?

A riptide, also known as a rip current, is a powerful and fast-moving channel of water that flows away from the shoreline and into the open sea, caused by the interaction of waves, currents and the underwater topography, such as sandbars or jetties.

They are relatively common in UK waters, particularly along coastal areas, and may be more common in areas with complex coastal features

They can form relatively quickly, often within minutes, and can occur in different areas along coastlines, depending on the specific conditions at any given time. The speed of a riptide can range from around 1 to 2 feet per second (0.3 to 0.6 metres per second) to even faster speeds exceeding 8 feet per second (2.4 metres per second).

Riptides are dynamic and can shift in intensity and position throughout the day or even within hours. They can be extremely hazardous to swimmers as they can pull them away from the shore and into deeper water, and can be unpredictable and challenging to detect, making them potentially dangerous for those unaware of their presence or unprepared for their strength.

Can a boat cause a riptide?

A boat itself cannot cause a riptide, which are primarily formed by the interaction of waves and currents. The presence of a boat in the vicinity of a riptide or its actions can potentially affect water conditions and make them more challenging for swimmers.

Boats should navigate responsibly and maintain a safe distance from areas known for riptides to ensure the safety of both boaters and swimmers.

How can I stay safe?

The unpredictability of riptides makes it crucial for beachgoers to stay informed about local beach conditions, pay attention to any warning signs or instructions from lifeguards, and exercise caution when swimming in unfamiliar areas.

While riptides can pose risks, especially for inexperienced swimmers or those unaware of their presence, it is important to note that you do not need to be overly worried or avoid going in the sea altogether. With proper awareness and precautions, you can enjoy the water safely.

The risk of riptides is typically minimised on busier beaches that are patrolled by lifeguards, who are trained to monitor the water conditions and provide guidance to beachgoers.

They can identify and mark hazardous areas, and their presence increases the overall safety of the beach. Following their instructions and swimming within designated areas can significantly reduce the chances of encountering riptides or other dangers.

Lifeguards commonly use flags to signal the location of riptides or areas of the sea that are unsafe for swimming. The specific flag system may vary depending on the beach and lifeguard service, but red flags are commonly used to indicate that it is unsafe to enter the water

Red and yellow flags indicate a patrolled swimming area within the designated zone, signifying that lifeguards are on duty and supervising that particular section of the beach. Clack and white chequered flags are used to mark areas designated for surfing, watersports or other non-swimming activities. Swimmers should stay clear of these areas.

Can you escape a riptide?

Following lifeguards' instructions and swimming within designated areas can significantly reduce the chances of encountering riptides or other dangers. But if you do find yourself caught in a riptide, it's important to remain calm and avoid panicking.

Riptides typically pull you away from the shore, but they are relatively narrow channels of water, and instead of trying to swim directly against the riptide's powerful current, you should swim parallel to the shoreline. Riptides are often strongest at their centre but weaken as you move away from them. Once you're out of the rip current, you can then swim back towards the shore.

If you feel tired or unable to swim out of the riptide, it's important to conserve your energy. You can float on your back or tread water to stay afloat while waiting for assistance or for the riptide to subside. Signal for help if possible.