A sightseeing boat called the Dorset Belle has become the centre of investigations, but witnesses on the beach at the time report hearing about a "dangerous riptide"

A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of two young teens died at a beach has been released, as police attention turns to an impounded sightseeing boat - and speculation into a dangerous rip tide.

Eight others were injured in the incident at the popular paddling spot, after the group got into difficulty in the sea off Bournemouth beach on Wednesday afternoon (31 May). The two victims were a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and were not related, police have said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It still remains unclear how the boy, from Southampton, and the girl, from Buckinghamshire, sustained “critical injuries”, but Dorset Police said the pair had "no physical contact" with a vessel on the water.

Dorset Police are working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as they continue to investigate the incident.

Here's everything you need to know.

What do we know so far about what caused the incident?

A man aged in his 40s who was “on the water” at the time of the deadly incident was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, but was been released under investigation on Thursday (1 June) while police inquiries continued.

The Dorset Belle has been impounded after a 17-year-old-boy and a girl aged 12 sustained "critical injuries" on Wednesday, and later died in hospital following an incident off Bournemouth beach. (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

A sightseeing boat called the Dorset Belle has become the centre of investigations, and has been impounded by Dorset Police. On Friday, the 49-year-old sea-going passenger boat Dorset Belle remained at anchor at Cobb’s Quay, Poole Harbour, guarded by a police van.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the website Marine Traffic, the vessel had visited Bournemouth Pier - the scene of the tragic incident - at 4pm, just minutes before the first 999 calls were made.

Dorset Police have shared little information on what has happened, except to say that no physical contact was made between the swimmers and any vessel, and those involved had not been jumping off the pier.

The force has declined to comment on its investigation into the Dorset Belle and refused to say it if was involved.

A police officer looks out over Bournemouth beach, two days after the fatal incident (Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

However, a father of one of the teenage survivors told MailOnline he thought they had been caught in a rip tide. "We've seen stuff about boats and jet skis, but it wasn't like that. She was just swimming in the sea with her friends when the rip tide took them out," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She was lucky to get pulled out by the coastguard and one of her friends was rescued by a paddleboarder," he continued. His 18-year-old daughter had attended college with the teenage boy who had died, he said.

Other families at the beach at the time also told the Mail they had heard announcements about a "dangerous riptide" at around 4pm.

Bournemouth officials call for safety review

A Bournemouth MP has called for a safety review following the deaths, and called on police to clarify the circumstances to put an end to the “wild speculation”.

Tobias Ellwood, Conservative MP for Bournemouth East, told PA: “There needs to be a review, the police are conducting their investigation, there needs to be a review of the circumstances to see whether any safety measures and protocols need to be upgraded to ensure this doesn’t happen in the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I encourage Dorset Police to clarify the general circumstances of this tragic accident to avoid further wild speculation and uncertainty for parents who may be cautious about going to any part of the beach, unclear of exactly what happened in this terrible incident.”

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council leader Councillor Vicky Slade has said she will be discussing safety at the pier with local MP Conor Burns on Friday. There was “no evidence" to suggest any passenger boat rules had been breached, she added.