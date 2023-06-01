Police say the deaths of two children is being investigated and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died following an incident off Bournemouth beach.

Emergency services attended the incident at around 4.30pm on Wednesday afternoon (31 May) after Dorset Police received a report from paramedics of people requiring assistance on the beach off Bournemouth Pier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ten people were recovered from the water but a boy, 17, and a girl, 12, sustained “critical injuries” and sadly later died in hospital. The other eight people were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after an incident off Bournemouth beach (Photo: Getty Images)

An investigation into the incident has now been launched and a man in his 40s, who the force said was on the water at the time, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Detective Chief Superintendent Neil Corrigan, of Dorset Police, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the young people who tragically died and we are doing all we can to support their families.

“I understand the beach was very busy at the time of the incident and I would ask anyone with information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward. We are at the early stages of our investigation and would ask people not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bournemouth West MP Conor Burns said the incident was a “salutary lesson” that “danger is ever present” on beaches and the ocean. He added: “Thoughts with everyone associated with the dreadful events unfolding in Bournemouth this evening.

“A salutary lesson that our beaches and ocean can give much pleasure but danger is ever present. Thanks to the Life Guards and the Air Ambulance who we can take for granted.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230083818.