The alleged attack took place in July last year, in Bournemouth, Dorset, and a man has since been detained in the West Midlands

A teenager has been arrested after a girl, 15, was allegedly raped in the sea at Bournemouth beach.

An 18-year-old has been accused of pulling the girl into the sea after her ball landed close to the suspect.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old has been accused of pulling a girl into the sea and raping her (Photo: Getty Images)

Dorset Police said the victim was playing with a ball with her friends when it landed in front of the man, who told her he was travelling to Birmingham.

The suspect then threw the ball back to one of the group and began chatting to the victim, before reportedly pulling her deeper into the sea and raping her.

Police said the man was detained in the West Midlands on suspicion of rape and has been released on police bail as enquiries into the incident, which took place near the Oceanarium on 18 July last year, continue.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation, and they have been updated with this latest development.”

The alleged victim bravely spoke out about the attack in September and recalled how it left her in tears, saying she now feels vulnerable and frightened to go out.

In her statement read out on BBC 1’s Crimewatch Live, she said: “I was in tears. Since it happened I’ve changed a lot - I can’t face going out and I feel frightened and vulnerable.