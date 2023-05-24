Wayne Couzens: a timeline of events

When the convicted rapist and murdered joined the police - and all the chances police missed to stop him

2002: Couzens joins the Kent Police Special Constabulary.

2011: Couzens joins the Civil Nuclear Constabulary. It has been reported that while he worked there, colleagues nicknamed him “The Rapist”.

June 2015: Couzens is reported for indecent exposure. Kent Police take no further action, despite having his name, address, and car registration.

February 2020: Couzens joins the Met Police’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit. A report by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary found that he was not properly vetted at the time.

February 2021: Couzens is linked to two allegations of indecent exposure at a McDonald’s in London. Former Met PC Samantha Lee carried out a “lamentably poor” investigation, where she failed to secure CCTV of the incident just hours before Couzens kidnapped Ms Everard.

3 March 2021: Couzens collects a hire car at 4:45pm. CCTV then captures him at a Tesco Superstore in Kensington, west London, at 8pm, buying a pack of 14 hair bands. He then goes on to kidnap, rape, and murder Ms Everard.

6 March 2021: Couzens emails his supervisor that he no longer wants to carry a firearm. Later, he orders rubble bags, a tarpaulin, and a bungee cargo, which he is understood to have used to hide Ms Everard’s body.

7 March 2021: Couzens takes his wife and children on a family trip to Hoads Wood, close to where Everard’s body was discovered, allowing his children to play in relatively close proximity to where Ms Everard’s body was.

9 March 2021: After calling in sick to work the day before, Couzens is arrested at his home in Deal, Kent. In a short interview, he concocts a story about being threatened by a gang.

10 March 2021: A body is discovered in a wooded area in Ashford, Kent, around 100 metres away from land owned by Couzens. The body is later formally identified as Ms Everard.

12 March 2021: Couzens is charged and pleads guilty to the kidnap and rape of Ms Everard. On 9 July, Couzens pleads guilty to murder too.