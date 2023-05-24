The prosecutor told the court that forensic evidence suggests mum-of-two Jill Barclay was still alive when Rhys Bennett set her on fire.

A man who raped a mum-of-two before burning her alive has been jailed for at least 24 years.

Warning: readers may find this content distressing

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told the court that forensic evidence suggests Ms Barclay, who has been described by her loved ones as a “deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter”, was still alive when Bennett set her on fire.

Bennett, from Ballingry in Fife, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday (24 May) - and was sentenced to at least 24 years behind bars and indefinitely placed on the Sex Offenders Register. In addition to rape and murder, the monster also admitted to destroying evidence to cover up his crimes.

A statement from Jill’s family said: “We would like to thank family, friends, and the community for their comforting support following Jill’s tragic death as we have waited for justice. Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.

Jill Barclay, 47, was walking home after a night out in Aberdeen last September when she was raped and murdered by Rhys Bennett 23. Credit: PA

“She didn’t deserve to die that day and especially in the unspeakable, brutal way it happened. This man has taken so much from us and changed our lives forever. Our family would like everyone to respect our privacy at this difficult time so we can be left in peace to grieve.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Whilst sentencing Bennett, Lord Arthurson told the labourer: “Your crimes against Ms Barclay were unimaginably wicked and indeed medieval in their barbarity.”

Rhys Bennett has been jailed for at least 24 years for the rape and murder of mum-of-two Jill Barclay. Credit: PA

Det Supt Andrew Patrick, who led the investigation, added that Bennett’s “senseless and brutal” murder of Ms Barclay had a “significant impact on the community in Dyce and throughout the North East”.

The Det Supt explained that a murder investigation was launched after Ms Barclay was found dead near Stoneywood Road on 17 September, 2022. Police inquiries, including CCTV analysis, “quickly” led to Bennett, who worked for energy firm Petrofac, being traced in Fife. He was arrested and charged later that day.

He continued: “I believe that the evidence we were able to gather has led to Bennett’s guilty plea and, as a result, Jill’s family has been spared the further distress of a trial. This was a particularly harrowing investigation and it deeply affected everyone involved. I am glad that Bennett will now face the consequences of his depraved and wicked actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thankfully, crimes like these are extremely rare in our communities. When such incidents take place we will use all resources necessary to carry out thorough, rigorous inquiries to ensure we track down those responsible to bring them to justice as swiftly as possible.”