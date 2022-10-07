A murder probe was launched after Jill Barclay was found dead and over £26,000 has been raised to help her partner and family

A mum whose body was found near a roundabout died from head injuries, neck compression and the “effects of fire”, according to her death certificate. Jill Barclay , 47, was found in the early hours of 17 September close to a roundabout in the Dyce area of Aberdeen, with police launching a murder probe into the shocking crime.

According to her death certificate, the cause of death was “blunt force head and facial injuries, external compression of the neck and effects of fire (pending investigations).” It states that the proposals engineer died at the rear of an address in Farburn, Dyce.

Rhys Bennett, of Ballingry in Fife, has since appeared in court charged with her murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The 22-year-old made no plea, was remanded in custody, with the case fully committed for trial.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Jill Barclay in Aberdeen, Scotland.

‘A human with a heart of gold and true to the core’

Advertisement

After Ms Barclay’s death hundreds of people attended a vigil in her memory, while a local church also held an event where people could light a candle for her.

Tributes were paid to her with a statement from her family describing her as “a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.” More than £26,000 has been raised towards the costs of her funeral from a Go Fund Me page.

On the page created by Claire Carstairs and Gillian Gove it states: “Jill was a much loved partner, daughter, a parent of two, the best friend, a kickboxing ninja , a raver - a human with a heart of gold and true to the core.

“In light of Jill, she loved to party, when we have hit our milestone target we will have a - ‘Rave it like your Jill’ event here in Stoneywood. In this dark time let’s come together as one as a community and raise as much funds as we possibly can for her beautiful family.”