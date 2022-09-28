Over £23,000 has been raised towards funeral costs for Jill Barclay who was described as being ‘deeply loved’ and ‘true to the core’

A man has appeared in court for the second time charged with the murder of a “much loved” mum whose body was found opposite a roundabout.

Police Scotland launched a murder probe after mum-of-two Jill Barclay was found near an address on Stoneywood Road in the Dyce area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Barclay with a vigil was held in memory of Ms Barclay on Tuesday evening - while an event took place at a local church on Wednesday (21 September) to remember her.

A man appeared in court last week in connection with the 47-year-old’s death.

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Jill Barclay in Aberdeen, Scotland.

22-year-old facing murder charge

Rhys Bennett, from Ballingry in Fife, was charged with murder and an attempt to defeat the end of justice.

He appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week, and again on Wednesday 28 September..

The 22-year-old entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

His case has now been fully committed for trial.

Ms Barclay’s family had previously said in a statement: “Jill was a deeply loved life partner, mother and daughter.”

Police Scotland’s North East’s Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “This has been an extremely distressing incident which has caused a great deal of shock in the local community.

“This shock has also been felt across the North East and our thoughts are with Jill’s family and friends at this very difficult time. “Officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance.

“Please approach them if you would like to speak to someone.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the community for your patience – your support is appreciated.”

More than £23,000 donated to fundraiser

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money towards funeral costs has already raised more than £19,000.

Created by Claire Carstairs and Gillian Gove it states: “Jill was a much loved partner, daughter, a parent of two, the best friend, a kickboxing ninja , a raver - a human with a heart of gold and true to the core.

“In light of Jill, she loved to party, when we have hit our milestone target we will have a - “Rave it like your Jill” event here in Stoneywood.

“In this dark time let’s come together as one as a community and raise as much funds as we possibly can for her beautiful family.”

Members of the community had the opportunity to light a candle for Jill at Dyce Parish Church on Wednesday evening. It came after a candle-light vigil was held on Tuesday near the scene where her body was found.